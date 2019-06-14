People urged to rise to Big Bake challenge

People across Yorkshire are being called on to hold a Big Bake for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People as part of Children’s Hospice Week.

Boston Spa-based Martin House is hoping people will come together to hold bake sales and coffee mornings to raise money to support its work caring for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The hospice is joining forces with national charity Together for Short Lives for Children’s Hospice Week, which has the theme Moments that Matter and runs between June 17 and 23.

It aims to raise awareness of the support children’s hospices give to families, and this year focusing on the role hospices play in helping families make special memories together.

Clair Holdsworth, director of care at Martin House, said: “Baking is a popular activity with families when they stay at Martin House.

“It’s one of the many simple things most of us take for granted, but can be a really special moment for a poorly child or their brother or sister.

“We thought getting people to hold their own Big Bakes in their offices, or at school or with friends would be a good way of celebrating one of these ‘Moments that Matter’ and to raise money for Martin House.”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, along with their families.

Its care includes respite stays, support in the home, end of life care and bereavement support.

Download a Big Bake poster from http://www.martinhouse.org.uk/childrenshospiceweek.