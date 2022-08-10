People line streets for St Wilfrid’s procession

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eye catching decorated floats were cheered along their way through the city, and were led by St Wilfrid, his band of monks and Ripon City Band.

Antony Prince, of the St Wilfrid’s Procession Committee praised the organisation that goes into the event: “There is no St Wilfrid’s without the volunteers, who put it together.

“All the money raised goes towards preserving the procession for future generations.”

He added: “The procession generated a party atmosphere with numerous local organisations entering floats and supporting the event through sponsorship.

“The main body of the procession consisted of a range of brightly decorated tractors, lorries, and walking floats before ending with a huge 1980’s American truck, affectionately named The Bear.

Antony added: “Despite the two-year gap, the Ripon community really got behind the event, showcasing their creativity with themes such as Calendar Girls, Teddy Bear’s Picnic and Rapunzel all captivating spectators.”

In a first for the procession, Ripon Community Poppy Project made history with the first ever knitted float.

Consisting of poppies, the Platinum Jubilee Beacon and Paddington Bear, the group led by Stuart Martin and Hazel Barker showcased some of the many projects the group have been involved in.

In keeping with the ancient tradition of the procession, the event culminated in a short service in Ripon Cathedral to celebrate St Wilfrid and to present the awards.

“Flying into a close third position were Ripon Farm Services with their Top Gun themed float,” said Antony.

“Led by Pete ‘Maverick’ Swales and team, their American aircraft carrier themed float definitely deserved to sail into third position.

“Teleporting into second place, were Club 1350 who transported their float into another dimension with aliens of all shapes and sizes.

“Dedicated to lives lost during the pandemic, the float reminded people of the challenges faced by many over the past two years.

“Finally, sailing into first position were St Michael’s Hospice with their Save Our Oceans themed float.