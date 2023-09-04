News you can trust since 1836
People in North East and Yorkshire urged ‘Don’t carry the worry of cancer with you’

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:29 BST
The call by the region’s Medical Director for Primary Care, Dr Faisel Baig, comes as a new national campaign encourages people who are experiencing potential signs of cancer to seek NHS support.

Dr Baig said: “We know that many people worry about cancer, but sometimes put off getting checked because they hope the symptoms will go away or think they will get bad news. But finding cancer early makes it more treatable and can save lives.

“It’s important that if you are worried about a symptom that could be cancer, to contact your GP practice. To rule out cancer, your GP may refer you for tests. It may not turn out to be anything serious at all, but finding cancer early makes it more treatable and can save lives. Whatever the result, your NHS is here for you.”

Information on cancer signs and symptoms can be found online here.

Using the slogan ‘Don’t carry the worry of cancer with you’, the Help Us Help You campaign which will run on TV, radio and online, also encourages friends and family members to remind loved ones to contact their GP practice if they are worried something could be cancer.

Survey data shows more than half (53%) of the public worry about cancer every few months or more, and two-thirds (66%) of people would speak to friends and family before anyone else if they were worried about cancer.

The survey was conducted last September among 2,000 people in England.

