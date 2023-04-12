People flocked to Ripon city centre on Easter Monday to enjoy the first Kirkgate Street Party
Hundreds of residents and visitors crowded Ripon’s Kirkgate on Easter Monday to enjoy a variety of live music, handcrafted arts, dancing, street food and al fresco dining in what was one of the first street festivals to celebrate the city's vibrant culture and quality of trade.
A typical spring bank holiday, it was forecast to rain, but this did nothing to prevent Ripon's residents flooding the streets to attend the first street festival the city has seen in sometime.
Kirkgate Street Party was introduced as part of a bid to revamp the city’s marketplace, refresh its street life and encourage residents to buy local, supported by the grassroots campaign Totally Locally.
Crowds gathered early in the day and stuck it out even as the weather declined.
Many could be seen dancing in the rain to live music from Hyde Family Jam who livened up those battling the weather, whilst others enjoyed the street’s cafe culture and took advantage of the vibrant festivities, boutiques, restaurants and bars.
Ripon Gazette reporter Natasha Audsley attended the event, she said: “Kirkgate was animated with dragon puppet parades weaving in and out of the endless streams of people.
“Unique stalls, exciting street food smells and musicians playing sets, you didn’t know where to look in case you missed out.
“The dancers were hypnotising and people were frequently anticipating the next act to perform.
“It was wonderful to see the streets brought to life and a perfect prelude to future dynamic, energetic events such as this.
“Kirkgate Street Party opened the season with a real bang.”
Sarita McDermott, owner of Realitea Indian tearoom, danced in association with Jennyruth Workshops.
She said: “I just love dancing.
“Each dance tells a different story. Some are of love and some of tragedy - like Romeo and Juliet.
“It was a huge success. Yes, it was raining but it didn’t bother us.
“We had a great crowd.
“We all got together, with good food, it's bringing people together and that's all that matters.”
Traders on Kirkgate prepared in advance to cater for the anticipated crowds.
Shovel Khan, restaurant owner of Jaflong Bangladeshi Cuisine, said: “Inside we were all nervous and it was hard work.
“Outside on the street we were receiving great feedback, people were smiling and dancing.
“It was a really positive thing and we obviously want it to happen again.
“It was really good for the community, for business people and for us.”
Amelia Mumby, supervisor at the Royal Oak, said: “People were great and everyone came out for it.
“Other businesses have said they sold more in one day than they have in over a week.
“Families were still out after the festivities had finished so we were busy all day and all night.”
Fliss Mcphee, sales representative at Hemingways, was part of the organisational team behind the event. She said: “It was absolutely fantastic!
I got involved on a bit of a whim, but for me it was a great way of getting to meet lots of new people.
“I was flabbergasted about how well it came together.
“We are looking forward to a new date including more streets in Ripon.
“It really proves what you can do when you all come together.”