Pensioners bid to cycle length of UK

Peter Mirczuk celebrated his 70th birthday last September and as he cut his birthday cake he said I’d like to cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Now, Peter is being accompanied by 73-year-old friend Robert Haskins, of Wetherby, on the 874-mile route, to raise money for British Heart Foundation, Prostate Uk, Wetherby St James Net Zero Carbon Fund and the Ukraine Red Cross appeal.

“We both like cycling,” said Robert, before setting off for the train journey down to Cornwall last Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve both got e-bikes; we go out from time to time to the Bridge at Walshford or the Castle in Spofforth.

“Shouldn’t be too arduous, should it?”

One of the charities they are raising money for is close to Peter’s heart.

Robert explained: “Peter’s father came from Ukraine.

“He escaped from the Germans during the war and settled in Bradford where Peter was brought up.”

Robert added that there was disbelief when the two announced their long-distance bid last year.

“Everyone fell about under the table saying unbelievable and asking if we were serious.

“We could be described as two old codgers.”

The pair set out on Saturday and intend to travel 25 miles each day, reaching Wetherby by the end of May.

“We’re not roughing it,” added Robert.

“We’re sleeping in hotels and charging our batteries.

“Peter has mapped out the route, which skirts round Dartmoor, the hilliest part, and heads towards Oxford and Cambridge before cycling up the flatter side of England, through Lincolnshire.”

Bank Holiday Monday saw the pair complete stage three of LEJoG.

“After five days on the road with three stages complete, we are relaxing,” said Peter.