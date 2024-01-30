Paying tribute to a man who was a major figure in Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem politics for 30 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former councillor Bill Hoult, who was major figure in local politics for more than 30 years, sadly passed away a few weeks ago after a short illness.

He will be greatly missed by family, friends and many people who knew him, particularly those who live in Knaresborough his home town.

A surveyor by profession, Bill and his wife Vanessa very quickly got involved in groups and organisations in Knaresborough after they moved there.

He was elected to Knaresborough Town Council in 1987, then Harrogate Borough Council where he served on both for many years.

He was also elected to North Yorkshire County Council where he served for 20 years retiring in 2017.

He led the Liberal Democrat Group at County Hall in Northallerton for a number of years and was a well known campaigner on many issues over the years,

He served as the Mayor of the Harrogate Borough in 2010 to 2011 and was also Mayor of Knaresborough several times.

Bill was actively involved in the Chain Lane Community Group and Knaresborough Men's Forum and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of people.

He was well respected by people of all political persuasions and a devoted family man.

Paying tribute, his fellow Lib Dem councillor Philip Broadbank, who represents the Fairfax and Starbeck division , said: "I knew Bill for nearly 40 years and it was a privilege to have known and worked with him over those years."