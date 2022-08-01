Pateley writer’s play on murderer

Born in Ramsgill in 1704, Eugene Aram was, for over 100 years, the most infamous killer in England. “The story of his life and trial has been written – after extensive research - by well-known Nidderdale writer Nevin Ward, whose previous local history plays The Dam Play and Gouthwaite Hall were hugely popular,” said spokesman for the society Tom Barber.
A read-through and casting session was held in St Cuthbert’s church last Thursday and was open to non-members. Nevin Ward said: “We love performing in The Playhouse but while it’s closed for renovation, St Cuthbert’s is the ideal location - the raised central dais in the church lends itself to a large cast play where 20 actors play over 40 characters.” Nevin is well-known for the music he incorporates into his works, and Eugene Aram is no exception as it will include several songs, many of them specially-written for this production.
The play will be staged in St Cuthbert’s Church in Pateley Bridge in October. Further details about performance dates and bookings will be announced nearer the date. www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk