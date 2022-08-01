Pateley writer’s play on murderer

Born in Ramsgill in 1704, Eugene Aram was, for over 100 years, the most infamous killer in England . “The story of his life and trial has been written – after extensive research - by well-known Nidderdale writer Nevin Ward, whose previous local history plays The Dam Play and Gouthwaite Hall were hugely popular,” said spokesman for the society Tom Barber.

A read-through and casting session was held in St Cuthbert’s church last Thursday and was open to non-members. Nevin Ward said: “We love performing in The Playhouse but while it’s closed for renovation, St Cuthbert’s is the ideal location - the raised central dais in the church lends itself to a large cast play where 20 actors play over 40 characters.” Nevin is well-known for the music he incorporates into his works, and Eugene Aram is no exception as it will include several songs, many of them specially-written for this production.