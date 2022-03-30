Pateley man on route to aid drop

William Wright, of Pateley Bridge, set out this week with friends to drive to the border of Romania and Ukraine to help fleeing families, orphans and special needs refugees.

“Just a few weeks ago these families and children were living happy, normal lives just like you and me,” said the former sailor.

“Due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, we are raising money for a Ukrainian Aid run to be conducted by us to the Polish then the Romanian border to assist with medical assistance, clothing, essential supplies, sanitary stuff, baby supplies and more.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is an urgent need as people have literally fled their homes with nothing.”

William added that the team driving to the borders, in a variety of vehicles loaded with supplies, is a mixed international team consisting of Brits, Americans, Romanians, Ukrainians and Zambians.

“The team is fully self funded and we are raising money to continue to supply the needs of the Ukrainian refugees,” added William, who recently took daily dips in icy cold water, including local rivers, to raise money for Cancer Research.

The team has currently raised over £3,500 and is appealing for more cash to reach their £10,000 target so that they can provide further aid when they arrive.

“We know times are hard but we promise that every single pound you give will have the biggest impact and will directly reach the people who need it most, added William.

“These are dangerous times but what is a life worth if you can’t help your fellow man?”