Pateley Bridge residents answer new charity shop call

Volunteers at the new Nidd Plus charity shop, from left, Felicity Hallam, Julia Kent and Jayne Booth.

An appeal was last week made for donations to stock the new High Street store that will fund Nidd Plus projects and the community.

Helen Flynn, Executive Director at Nidd Plus, said: “We had set up and advertised six days when people could come and drop things off, but we are now full and temporarily can accept no more items, I am afraid.

“We are very grateful to people for their donations and their support.

“We have had to cancel the remaining three days for drop offs, but will let people know when we can start to receive items again once the shop is open.”

What the project now needs is volunteers to come forward to train to work in the shop.

Elizabeth Clarke, who is the shop lead volunteer, said: “Volunteers can work as little as one morning or afternoon session per week.

“It is good for us to have as large a pool of volunteers as possible so that the load is shared and holidays can always be covered.

“Full training is offered on all the equipment and systems we have at the shop.

“We are very keen to welcome new volunteers so that we can train people in advance of opening in mid-February.”

Anyone interested in volunteering, can email [email protected] or phone 01423 714953 to ask for a volunteer application form or to find out more about the role and what is involved.

Nidd Plus recently announced the forthcoming opening of the shop, after signing the lease to the former Save the Children High Street store.

Most of the profits that the shop generates will be put into a grant-funding pot that local groups and charities can apply to each year to help support new initiatives and small capital projects.

One of the projects that it will fund includes the Community Transport service that is used by people in the dale for travel to appointments, shopping and more.

A search was also launched to come up with a name, with votes being cast on facebook before January 27.