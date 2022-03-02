Pateley Bridge Playhouse set to reopen in summer

Keith Burton of the town’s dramatic society said renovations were well underway on the one time Primitive Methodist Chapel but now home to the amateur theatre group.

“The renovations to The Playhouse continue apace with the plumbers and electricians being the latest to move in and alongside engineers taking final measurements for the lift following completion of the lift shaft,” said Keith.

“Everything looks set fair for the building being handed back this summer.”

Renovation work includes to changing rooms, bar area, and installing a lift for disabled access to the auditorium.

The Playhouse was to reopen last autumn but work was stalled when the Dramatic Society, which is overseeing the renovations, needed to find a new contractor to instal the lift.

Now, with a new contractor, work is progressing and the group held an event on Monday to try to attract new members and held an open reading for its next production, The Stray, in June.

“We were delighted to be joined by new faces at our open evening and excited to find several of them up for auditioning for a part in The Stray,” said Keith who has written the play, set around what caused Harrogate to be bombed during WW2.

“By the end of the evening, it was clear that we had attracted some exciting new talent for our upcoming productions.”

“But we are missing a Donald. We didn’t manage to attract a young male who could play, ironically, a soldier who has gone missing in action in The Stray.

“So, we would love to hear from any 18-30-year-olds who think they could fit the bill.”

He added that the Society has a full programme of productions through to 2023 and activities available to Society members include directing, acting, stage management and crew, set design and building, wardrobe, audio/visual, lighting, backstage and front of house and marketing.