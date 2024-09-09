Pateley Bridge nurse surprises family with decision to tackle Berlin Marathon for charity

A 70-year-old living near Pateley Bridge who is part of the NHS’s Mental Health Crisis Team in Knaresborough is to run his first ever marathon.

Graeme Youhill, who did his general nurse training at Harrogate Hospital after becoming a mental health nurse at the age of 18, has surprised his family by his sudden decision to attempt the distance.

His wife Sharon said: “My husband, who became 70-years-old a few weeks ago, suddenly announced that he was doing the Berlin Marathon to raise money for Alzheimers Research UK.

"This came as a surprise to all his family and friends as he has never done a marathon before.

"The reason he has chosen this charity is because he works as a nurse on the Mental Health Crisis Team, and has contact with patients and families who endure the affects of dementia.”

One of only four world-wide marathons with more than 40,000 finishers, the Berlin Marathon will take place on September 29.

Lofthouse-based Graeme, who has worked as a nurse in the NHS for 52 years, is presently in training with his daughter-in-law Adeline Youhill, who is also raising funds for Alzheimers.

His aim is to raise £3,700 – £100 for each year he has cared for people with dementia.

They have launched JustGiving pages for Alzheimers Research UK which exists to find new ways to diagnose dementia, develop new treatments and find a cure for dementia.

Graeme’s JustGiving page is: Robert Graeme Youhill My fundraiser for Alzheimer's Research UK