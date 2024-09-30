Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Puzzle of God in Pateley Bridge

THE PUZZLE OF GOD: A Lecture series for atheists, agnostics and religious believers. The Series by Dr Peter Vardy continues at St.Cuthberts Church, Pateley Bridge on Wednesday evenings at 6.30 for 7.00pm. Lecture 2 will be on Wednesday 16th October THE PROBLEM OF EVIL. Believers hold that God is all powerful, wholly good and yet evil exists. Critics will maintain that this is a logical contradiction and shows why belief in God is simply irrational. St. Augustine and St. Thomas Aquinas’ approaches will be explained together with a radically different alternative held by many Protestants. The challenge of Job and Dostoyevski’s Ivan Karamazov will be explored, and the relevance of the Shoah (the holocaust) will be evaluated. Dr. Peter Vardy is the former vice-principal of Heythrop College, the specialist Theology & Philosophy College of the University of London. He is the author or co-author of 18 books, has an honorary Doctorate for services to Religious Education and is an internationally recognised Philosopher