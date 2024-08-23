Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pateley Bridge news

The Chair Organiser of the NiddArt Trail Ann Kent would like to thank all the exhibitors and event organisers but most importantly all our visitors for their support of this year’s Niddart Trail. ‘Niddart Trail’ is recognised as a regular yearly event and one exhibitor Teresa Boast has been involved for 23years from when we were initially part of the Nidderdale Festival. We wish her ‘Happy Days and contentment’ as they leave Nidderdale for new pastures-we will miss you. Over 50 artists offered varying interpretations of artwork from the usual water and oil paintings, still life and landscapes, to photography, printing, glasswork, ceramics, Jewellery to stone masonry, joiners to wire-work sculptures took part in this year’s event. Venues differed from studios/churches/halls/galleries/potteries or even homes, with exhibitions in Church halls, the professional galleries, Henshaws artistic venue and Horticap garden and crafts.

The optional theme this year was ‘Emotions’- (well -being, happiness and togetherness). It had a wide remit, be it atmospheric landscapes, joyous occasions, sadness, or the elation of winning a prize/race or a local show class. Workshops took part in Fishpond woods, Bewerley an ethereal landscape. All age groups and abilities exhibited and submitted their work for exhibition- Both Henshaws and Horticap students mounting exhibitions for us. Locally, in No6 Katrina Brayshaw exhibited her ‘Fleeting moments’ remote landscape photography. Pateley Bridge High Street included Claire Baxter gallery, and a new venue ‘Wildish’ where Jonny, Oscar, Danny, and Nell exhibited, as well as the Kings Court gallery of Gill and artists in the Kings Street workshops. Other artists exhibited within the boundaries of the AONB area of Nidderdale. There was something for everyone, so THANK YOU for supporting these artists and keeping our dale alive. We look forward to WELCOMING you next year. Artist’s work can still be viewed on www.niddart.org.uk

Reminders

Calendar girls by Claire Baxter

On Saturday 14th September at 4pm, there is a Celebration Service at St. Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge of 30 Years of Women in Ordained Ministry. Join them at St. Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge, as we celebrate this special milestone: 30 years of women in ordained ministry. This special tribute is also a personal indulgence, Reverend Darryl said, 'after the excellent Cathedral celebrations across the diocese that have marked this historic occasion, I would like to do something on a local level to recognise the profound influence of the inspiring women clergy that have not only shaped the lives of countless individuals but have also guided, and continue to guide my own journey in ministry.' All are welcome to share in this moment of reflection, gratitude, and time of celebrating thirty years of women in ordained ministry.

Atheists, agnostics and religious believers from across the diocese are all invited to a series of lectures entitled the Puzzle of God to be held in a Dales church.

St Cuthbert’s, Pateley Bridge is the venue for five talks by Dr Peter Vardy that are spread between September and January 2025. Revd Darryl Hall of St Cuthbert’s said it was important to teach the Christian faith in our churches as a means of grounding believers in a deep and meaningful understanding of their spiritual journey.

"In an age where the noise of the world competes to drown out the voice of God, it is more important than ever to equip our congregations with a robust and thoughtful faith," said Reverend Darryl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dr. Peter Vardy's upcoming series of talks at St Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge, is a timely and invaluable resource, offering profound insights into the foundational aspects of Christianity. From exploring the nature of God to grappling with the problem of evil, and understanding the relationship between faith and reason, these sessions will not only enrich our knowledge but also strengthen our faith, enabling us to live out our beliefs with confidence and clarity."

The first one is on Wednesday 18th September at 6.30am THE NATURE OF GOD Atheists, agnostics and religious believers are divided about the meaning of the word God. This session will examine the main alternatives and their strengths and weaknesses as well as exploring why this issue is significant in today’s world.

Booking is not essential, but due to high demand at the previous lecture series run by Dr Vardy and for catering purposes, it would help if anyone who wants to attend could advise Revd Darryl at [email protected]

Please send your Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale Neighbourhood News to [email protected] .