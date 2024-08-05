Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News:

REMINDERS: The Niddart Trail started showing their exhibit online on 1st August at niddart.org.uk. The actual exhibition will start on Friday 16th August until the Bank Holiday Monday on 26th August. There are over 50 artists offering varying interpretations of artwork from the usual water and oil paintings, still life and landscapes, to photography, printing, glasswork, ceramics, Jewellery to stone masonry, joiners to wire-work sculptures. There are exhibitions from the top of the dale down through Pateley Bridge to Knaresborough, Harrogate and across to Blubberhouses and Kirkby Malzeard with all the villages in between, with varying venues including studios/churches/halls/galleries or even homes. The optional theme this year is ‘Emotions’ (wellbeing, happiness and togetherness). It has a wide remit, be it atmospheric landscapes, joyous occasions, sadness, or the elation of winning a prize/race or a local show class. The Niddart trail attracts all age groups and abilities including Henshaws and Horticap students who are mounting an exhibition. Locally in Pateley Bridge, at No.6 studio Katrina Brayshaw will be exhibiting her ‘Fleeting moments’ remote landscape photography. Other venues exhibiting in Pateley Bridge include Claire Baxter gallery, new venue ‘Wildish’ coffee shop where Oscar, Danny, Nell and Johnny are exhibiting, the Kings Court gallery and the artists in the Kings Street workshops. They all look forward to welcoming you and for more details please go to www.niddart.org.uk. Brochures with venue and artist details will be available from August, so you will be able to plan your excursions to visit a wealth of local talent.