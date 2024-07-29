Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

EVENT: Harrogate MG and Classic Car Club extends a warm invitation to classic car enthusiasts to attend their 2024 event. They are returning to Pateley Bridge for their 38th show. The show day is Sunday 4th August at Pateley Bridge Showground. You do not need to be a member of any club or organisation to attend the show. Come along, bring your picnic table and chairs. Enjoy your lunch to the music of local bands. They'll be a fun dog show too - book in from 11am. Admission is £5 and children under 12 go free. For more information go to www.harrogatemgclub.org.uk

HARROGATE SPA TOWN UKES: Harrogate Spa Town Ukes are proud to support their charity partner, St Michael's Hospice, with all collections and donations made at their regular concerts and private events going to the hospice. The Ukes next appearance is at The Jpe Longster Band Stand at the Pateley Bridge recreation ground on Sunday 4th August from 2pm to 3pm. So, do go along, join in the singing, have a dance and be generous in your support of this wonderful local charity. Here's hoping for fine weather!

CLUB DRAW: The July winners of the Pateley Bridge 200 Club are £50.00 No 114 J Wardman, £20.00 No 168 V Light, £10.00 No 148 B Jenkins.

REMINDERS: This year’s Niddart Trail commences online on 1st August with the actual exhibition commencing on Friday 16th August until the Bank Holiday Monday. There are exhibitions from the top of the dale down through Pateley Bridge to Knaresborough, Harrogate and across to Blubberhouses and Kirkby Malzeard with all the villages in between, with varying venues including studios/churches/halls/galleries or even homes. The optional theme this year is ‘Emotions’ (wellbeing, happiness and togetherness). It has a wide remit, be it atmospheric landscapes, joyous occasions, sadness, or the elation of winning a prize/race or a local show class. The Niddart trail attracts all age groups and abilities including Henshaws and Horticap students who are mounting an exhibition. Locally in Pateley Bridge, at No.6 studio Katrina Brayshaw will be exhibiting her ‘Fleeting moments’ remote landscape photography. Other venues exhibiting in Pateley Bridge include Claire Baxter gallery, new venue ‘Wildish’ coffee shop where Oscar, Danny, Nell and Johnny are exhibiting, the Kings Court gallery and the artists in the Kings Street workshops. They all look forward to welcoming you and for more details please go to www.niddart.org.uk. Brochures with venue and artist details will be available from August, so you will be able to plan your excursions to visit a wealth of local talent.

OPEN GARDEN: At Orchard House, Dacre Banks on Saturday 3rd August 1pm-5pm courtesy of G. Spain. All are welcome to visit this beautiful garden. Be serenaded by 'Steve and Teresa' whilst enjoying your picnic. Have a go at a garden game or purchase goodies at a stall. We look forward to welcoming you. £5 entry p.p. BYO picnic.

COFFEE MORNING: In aid of St Cuthbert’s on Saturday 3rd August 10am - 12 noon. Entry is £3 to include tea, coffee & biscuits. There is usually a raffle and a cake stall. Come and help or come and meet old friends and make new ones.