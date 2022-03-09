Pateley Bridge Masonic Lodge to hold collection for refugees
Nidderdale residents can donate to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:33 pm
The Masonic Lodge in Pateley Bridge is going to open their headquarters at Colbeck House, Church Street, on Friday March 11, 10am-3pm, to receive donations of items to help the Ukrainian refugees in Europe.
A spokesman for the Lodge said: “Please bring any of the following items in tied black bin liners - clean clothes especially scarves, gloves, outerwear or thermals for
adults, children and babies; bedding and sleeping bags; sanitary items; clean new shoes; first aid supplies.
“Many thanks for your support.”