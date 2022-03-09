Pateley Bridge Masonic Lodge to hold collection for refugees

Nidderdale residents can donate to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

By Janet Harrison
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:33 pm
Donations for Ukraine refugees can be taken along to Pateley Bridge Masonic Lodge.

The Masonic Lodge in Pateley Bridge is going to open their headquarters at Colbeck House, Church Street, on Friday March 11, 10am-3pm, to receive donations of items to help the Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

A spokesman for the Lodge said: “Please bring any of the following items in tied black bin liners - clean clothes especially scarves, gloves, outerwear or thermals for

adults, children and babies; bedding and sleeping bags; sanitary items; clean new shoes; first aid supplies.

“Many thanks for your support.”

