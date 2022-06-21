Pateley Bridge market charter trail unveiled

The Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Simon Theakston joined Nidderdale Museum Society chairman Sue Welch and other dignitaries to launch the Pateley Bridge Charter Trail, commemorating the 700th anniversary of the award of the town’s Market Charter.

Sue said: “The Charter Trail was developed by volunteers at the museum, who researched its rich history.

“It includes display boards throughout the museum, outlining the history of the Charter and its legacy, explaining why Pateley was given the award and how the markets evolved and changed over the centuries.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The exhibition was delayed because of the pandemic, so the celebration is now actually of 702 years.”

She added: “Although there is no longer a weekly general market, there are still regular sales of sheep and cattle at Pateley Bridge Auction Mart.

“In medieval times, the Pateley Fair was a major event, with traders from far and wide and local farmers meeting to swap stories and information as well as goods.

“By the 1800s, the fair had become the three-day Pateley Feast, including a fair and sideshows, and in 1895 the Nidderdale Agricultural Society was formed and the Nidderdale Show was established. The Show marked its 125th anniversary in 2020.”

Also present at the launch at the Museum, was the Deputy Mayor of Harrogate Borough Council Coun Robert Windass, the Mayor of Pateley Bridge Ian Skaife and Rev Darryl Hall, Vicar of St Cuthbert’s Church.

“It was in April 1320 that King Edward II granted to the Archbishop of York - ‘one market every week on Tuesday, at his manor of Pateley brigge in Nedredale, and one fair lasting five days’,” explained Sue.

“So it was appropriate that representatives of both the crown and the church were present at the unveiling.”

The Charter Trail will be in place in the museum throughout 2022 and visitors will be able to view the boards as well as the 12 rooms of exhibits and displays, including a Cobbler’s Shop, Victorian Parlour, Schoolroom, Snug, Religion Rom and Costume Room.