Pateley Bridge man takes Cold Water Challenge into New Year

William Wright, a former sailor, started taking daily dips in the River Nidd in November, initially to reach a £500 target.

But William kept going and said: “I have decided to extend the cold water Challenge throughout January as I wanted to raise £1,000.

“Currently I have raised £1,028 so, I will try to hit £1,500 with the new target, by the end of January.

William, who knows people who have been affected by cancer, started the challenge in November but is being driven on by thinking of others.

“As the weather has gotten colder and a little wilder, the challenge has been exhilarating,” said William who added that he uses his Navy training and doesn’t take risks.

“When times have been difficult or very uncomfortable, especially with the water temp dropping to three degrees at one point, I just remember that what I am doing is nothing in comparison with what cancer sufferers and their families go through.

“When I think about that, I crack on with the challenge with a smile on my face and concentrate on not only raising donations but also getting the message out about checking ourselves and partners, and getting any concerns checked at the doctors as soon as we identify them.”

He added: “I will be continuing the challenge doing cold baths, showers, dips and swims in the river depending on conditions.”