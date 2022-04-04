Pateley Bridge hot chocolate cafe on TV show

Cocoa Joe’s is a specialist hot chocolate cafe, which was started in the Nidderdale town by Joe Andrew and will see Ainsley’s co-presenter, chef Joe Carey, invent a special based on Tiramisu, in the programme which airs at 11.40am.

Joe Andrew said: “It was a real honour to be selected by Ainsley Harriot and to meet Chef Joe Carey.

“They could see how we are trying to do something really special here and enjoyed tasting the differences between our single origin chocolates and seeing how that carries through to create unique hot and iced chocolate drinks.

“We also combine chocolate with other flavours to make our Specials, so we experimented with Chef Joe and developed a Tiramisu hot chocolate for him.

“It’s been a real adventure starting up this business during all the uncertainty of Covid, especially as we’re trying to do something quite unique here.

“We have a simple philosophy which is to do one thing, but to be the very best at it.

“In the end, there’s nothing better than hearing all the feedback our customers have been giving us.”

Cocoa Joe’s opened in Pateley Bridge in 2019 and then in York in 2021, all based on serving extraordinary hot chocolate drinks, each made directly from any one of the 14 specialist chocolates, mainly single origin, and all high in cocoa content (even up to 100 per cent).

Each drink is delicious in its own unique way depending on the characteristics of the particular, specialist chocolate used to make it.

The University of York graduate Joe said: “We never use pre-packaged powder, only pieces of exceptional chocolate from all around the world.