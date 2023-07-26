For the past decade Azesta has selected a charity of the year which they fundraise for within the company.

In previous years, Azesta worked with charities to help raise environmental standards, such as cleaning up the rivers and reducing their carbon footprint.

This year company founder, Shirley Gaston ,chose the annual charity in memory of a family friend, Ian Ninness, ‘who we sadly lost from the community earlier this year.’

Nidderdale Men's Shed at work.

The company has also become keen on selecting charities which give directly back to the Nidderdale and protect its landscape.

This year the chosen charity was Nidderdale Men's Sheds CIC who are also located in Pateley Bridge.

Ms Gaston said: “It is an absolutely fabulous charity that provides older men with purpose and friendship while at the same time making things to support the local community.”

Nidderdale Men’s Shed has been involved with countless community projects since they began in 2018 and has a growing membership which also welcomes female members.

Kevin Murgatroyd and Alan Cottrill are presented a cheque of £1000 by Shirley Gaston, founder of Azesta.

Kevin Murgatroyd, committee member, said: “We started off before we had premises helping build features at Fish Pond Woods with Dr Peter Bramely, a fantastic guy.

“He was an NHS executive who ploughed his retirement money into preserving the woods into a place focusing on wellbeing.

“When we got our own space, we began all manner of projects.

“We just try to help people where we can, fixing things for free or a small donation.”

Amongst many projects, including their own, they have improved school and community facilities, helped new housing developments and restored bespoke furniture.

Mr Murgatroyd said: “We’ve noticed woodwork has disappeared from school curriculum, so we have the idea of becoming available as a space for young people to learn.

“We just aim to improve things for the community as we go along, in any way we can.”

Nidderdale Men’s Shed have received around £13,000 over the last three years which has allowed them to develop the space and buy essential hardware.

Alan Cottrill, projectcoordinator and trustee, said: “We had £1000 from Betty’s Tea Rooms which helped us get started.

“The new High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, Clare Granger, recently visited to meet members and learn how we are helping to reduce social isolation in Nidderdale.

“She took a great interest in the various activities including our small veg patch outside.”

Member’s of the Shed recently rebuilt the kitchen with a grant gifted by councillor Andrew Murdy and are thankful of every grant received so far.