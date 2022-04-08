Pateley Bridge charity finds home to house refugee family

Pateley Bridge is to become a home to a refugee family.

Nidderdale Community Welcome said a local landlord has agreed the rental of a three bedroomed property, at an undisclosed location in the town, for a minimum of two years.

“We have decided to stay with our original intentions of welcoming a Syrian family,” said a spokesman for the group which hopes to welcome a family in early summer.

“Many from Syria are still in camps in the Middle East whilst the conflict in their country continues.

“Whilst we have every sympathy with those from other countries displaced by war - Afghanistan and Ukraine - who we hold in our thoughts and prayers, we believe the support we can offer best suits a vulnerable family from Syria.

“NCW will assist our family to sign up for all the allowances they will be eligible for as part of our national response and commitment to those displaced by conflict.

“Many refugees are keen to be a valuable part of the community they move into, and to integrate as soon as they are able, but also wish to be able to return home as soon as conditions allow.”

In addition, NCW working in conjunction with Ripon and Harrogate groups, will be helping the family to learn English so they can become self-sufficient and participate in the life of the dale.

Courses will be run both locally and in nearby towns.

The spokesman added: “People from around the dale and further afield have already generously provided funding, resources, and their time and skills towards making the project a success.

“This includes generous offers of furniture from someone clearing their home, skills in providing ESOL training, time to help our family assimilate into our community.”

And the group welcomed volunteers who would like to get involved in this project to help a family settle into the community.

“We would welcome support with - ESOL courses, and general conversational assistance; befriending the family once they have arrived, and helping them discover the area; help with setting up the property, moving furniture, and van owners to transport items,” said the spokesman.

“Future plans may include purchasing a second property through a local investment scheme.”