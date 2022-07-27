Pateley Bridge bowls club wins cup

The final for the England Cup was described by club spokesman Chris Elwood as a tensely fought encounter with Bilton Trojans, played at the Wayside Club in Harrogate.

Club Chairman John Shackleton – himself a member of the winning team, along with wife Ann (team captain) – described the victory as a major achievement for the club’s second team.

John recalled that the club had been on the verge of extinction just two years previously.

He saw the England Cup triumph, following on from the first team’s success in the Shutt Cup earlier in the season, as emphasizing the progress made throughout the club and as further evidence of a bright future.

“Membership has shown a steady increase during the season and I hope that the latest good news might encourage yet more people to give crown green bowling a try,” said John.

In June last year, the once thriving club announced that the sport was in danger of disappearing from Nidderdale after 100 years, due to dwindling membership.

At the time, the then Secretary Chris Ellwood said: “The club is currently in dire straits due to reducing membership.

“It is a long-established club but without an influx of members could soon be facing extinction.”

Records showed that bowling took place on a green at what is now the Sportsman’s Arms at Wath in the 1920s.

Post World War Two, records show that bowls was played on the current green in Pateley Bridge.

The club, which once boasted six teams, launched a taster event to help rebuild the club and recreate the success of the first team earning promotions through to Division Two of the Evening League and reaching Division One in 2012.

The Crown Green bowls club fought back and offered people the chance to banish coronavirus restrictions with outdoor exercise.

Chris said: “Membership is increasing and confidence in the future of the club is at a high.

“We now boast 28 active league players - enough to add a second team in the Harrogate Evening League - plus a team in the Veterans’ League.”