Pateley Bridge aid worker talks of desperate need of Ukrainian refugees

William Wright, of Pateley Bridge, last week joined friends on the borders of Ukraine to help those in desperate need following the invasion by Putin’s forces in February.

“It is heartbreaking seeing folks turn up with nothing and most have blank, lost looks on their faces,” William told the Nidderdale Herald.

“There are small children with nothing and sometimes nobody but they are so so grateful for volunteers and the help they receive.

“The whole of Europe is helping with folks from every country you can think of, which is heartwarming.”

The former Royal Navy sailor, along with colleagues of the International Humanitarian Aid Team, had initially been based at the refugee centre in Przemysl, close to the Medyka border with Ukraine.

“Initially we were providing hot food and drinks for refugees coming from the border crossing and the train stations, as well as providing help with luggage and getting people settled into the centre,” said William.

“All the help received by the refugees was gratefully received which was a massive boost to all members of the international team we have put together.

“Since then the need has changed so we have established links with other teams in Poland and also across the border.

“We have provided support in helping set up an aid operation centre and also have been involved with running medical aid across the border into Lviv, getting to where it is needed on the front line.”

William and his team launched a £10,000 appeal before driving out to the refugee centre and said donations are still needed.

“The current need in terms of aid is medical, especially Israeli bandages, CAT tourniquets, liquid iodine and any other medical supplies.

“Obviously donations are also needed and can be given here: https://gofund.me/ba52f238