Passion that made Harrogate Film Society one of the best-loved cinema groups in the North

Harrogate Film Society is looking back on 70 incredible years of its own history in a position where it now has its highest-ever membership.

Last season, what is one of the biggest and most progressive film societies in the whole of the North, boasted 200 members, a record number.

The HFS is about to launch its latest season of world cinema and independent gems – with a dash of all-time classics - in robust health with close to as many people signing up as last time round.

Chair Paula Stott said: “We are really excited, that HFS is now in its 70th season of bringing the very best In world cinema to Harrogate, such as our opener, All We Imagine As Light, a beautifully shot film from India.

Harrogate Film Society's Chair Paula Stott, right, outside the group's home at the Harrogate Odeon. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

"It is a tribute to the loyalty of our members, the interest of new members and our “drop in “ audience members.”

"Since Covid, we have has been screening in the Odeon.

"The helpful staff, the big screen and high sound quality provide an excellent cinematic experience.”

When Harrogate Film Society was formed in 1956, it was right in the middle of Hollywood’s Golden Age, when the studio system was still king, and the French New Wave a mere twinkle in the collective eye of Truffaut, Godard, Agnès Varda et al.

Harrogate Film Society is about to launch its 70th season of world cinema and independent gems. (Picture contributed)

Today, members enjoy the comfort of watching brilliant films in the HFS’s base at Harrogate Odeon, as well as regular social events and themed events where the group engages with the community and the wider world.

As befits the town which spawned it, the society’s watchword has always been quality, rather than taking an easy route.

From the very beginning Harrogate Film Society has moved back and forth with the times, screening films at the forefront of new cinematic movements such as: Jirí Menzel’s Closely Observed Trains (1966) from the Czech New Wave in Season 15; Diva (1981) directed by Jean-Jacques Beineix, an early film in France’s Cinema du Look movement in Season 29; and Spike Lee’s 1986 debut feature She’s Gotta Have it, a landmark in American Independent Cinema in Season 34.

Recent innovations has seen the launch of Harrogate Film Society post-screening discussion groups, film introductions and our popular talking point boards, together with new strands to fit outside our core programme such as the Exhibition on Screen Arts series, and their much-loved ‘Classic Cinema’ seasons.

Flashback - From the very beginning Harrogate Film Society has moved with the times, screening films at the forefront of new cinematic movements such as Diva (1981) directed by Jean-Jacques Beineix. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate Film Society member Dave Ince said: Our choices of film will sometimes be challenging, and will occasionally divide opinion, but Harrogate Film Society’s mantra is always to encourage interest in film as an art form and further develop the public’s knowledge, understanding and appreciation of film.”

This long-running film group’s success stems from two overwhelming characteristics – knowledge and passion.

The faces of the volunteers on the Harrogate Film Society committee may change but the commitment to bring to Harrogate the very best the world of cinema has to offer for the last seven decades has been unchanging.

With an enduring remit to screen contemporary films not on general release, with a wide spread of genre, countries of origin and cultural outlooks, the society’s dedication remains as true as it ever was.

As part of its 70th anniversary celebrations, Harrogate Film Society has launched a History Project, often with the aid of vintage copies of the Harrogate Advertiser.

Led by member Mandy Hitchborn, for once this most forward-thinking of film clubs is looking to its own past.

And what a past that is.