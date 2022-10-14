Passing of highly-regarded former stalwart in Harrogate and Ripon politics is announced

Honorary Alderman Alan Skidmore served for a total of 17 years on Harrogate Borough Council between June 1997 and May 2018

He was also Mayor in 2002-2003 but had a four-year break between 2006 and 2010.

In 2019 the former councillor, who represented the Ripon Spa ward, was bestowed with the title of honorary alderman in recognition of nearly two decades of council service.

Such was his high standing that he was appointed deputy leader of Conservative Group at Harrogate Borough Council in 2012.

In 2003 he shocked the local political world when, as Harrogate Mayor, he quit the Liberal Democrats to sit on the borough council as an independent before joining the Conservative side.