Partygate: Harrogate MP confirms which way he will vote in Boris Johnson debate today in House of Commons

As questions raged in Parliament today – will dozens of Tory MPs abstain, will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak take part in the vote, will there even be a vote at all – Mr Jones confirmed he would be voting to endorse the Privileges Committee recommendations in full.

Any vote on the cross-party committee’s recommendation that Mr Johnson’s misleading of Parliament merited an unprecedented 90-day suspension would likely happen this evening after a debate in the House of Commons.

While current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declined to say if he will vote on the former Prime Minister’s misleading statements over Partygate, Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP is sticking to his guns.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones says he is is sticking to his guns on the Privileges Committee report into Boris Johnson. (Picture Gerard Binks)

“I called for the Privileges Committee investigation into this issue and I have supported its work,” said Mr Jones.

"I will be voting on Monday to accept their recommendations in full.”

Following tonight’s expected debate, there could be a recorded vote or MPs may simply nod the report through.

Whatever happens, Boris Johnson cannot serve the penalty because he has already resigned as MP.

But the Tory-dominated Privileges Committee has recommended that he now be banned from holding a pass to access Parliament.

Some Tories argue Mr Johnson’s penalty is too severe.

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged Rishi Sunak to "show leadership" and vote on the issue.