Part of Harrogate's history restored by North Yorkshire Council after resident's complaint
A key feature on one of Harrogate’s most important Victorian streets, Bernard Higgins noticed how “tired” the street sign on Parliament Street had become over the years.
Located towards the bottom of Parliament Street just below the foundation stone laid on July 24, 1894 by the Mayor of Harrogate Alderman Fortune, Mr Higgins alerted North Yorkshire Council to the issue.
It's hard to believe now but, as recently as the 1830s, Parliament Street didn't have any shops and was instead made up of lodging houses and private residences.
The sign is part of the Royal Baths building created when the Turkish Baths was built by architect Baggerley Bristow between in 1894 and 1897 and opened on Friday, July 23, 1897 by The Duke of Cambridge Prince George.
Harrogate resident Bernard Higgins wrote to Karl Battersby, Corporate Director of Environment at North Yorkshire Council, enclosing a photo of the problematical sign.
"The sigh is on one of our busiest streets and it was looking old and shabby,” said Mr Higgins.
"It was past it’s best and hard to read and it didn’t send out a good signal to visitors coming to Harrogate."
Responding to the complaint, the council passed it on to the relevant department.
Soon, Mr Higgins was receiving notification from North Yorkshire Council that the street sign had been replaced by a new one.