Parkhill Vets celebrates century with community acts of kindness

A renowned West Yorkshire vet practice with decades of local heritage is celebrating more than a century of service by carrying out ‘100’ themed acts of kindness.

Trusted Parkhill Vets has been providing expert veterinary care to pets in Wetherby since it was founded in the early 1920s.

To celebrate its milestone birthday, team members at the Linnaeus-owned practice are carrying out acts of kindness to support the community and local charities.

The practice’s good deeds have already started this month (August), with the team aiming to collect more than 100 items of pet food to support local animal charities Harrogate Cat Rescue and Woodhaven Second Chance Rehoming.

Parkhill Vets in Wetherby is carrying out ‘100 themed’ acts of kindness.

Next month, Parkhill staff and clients will team up to put their best feet forward and complete a combined 100km at the Wetherby 10km run, in the process raising money for Sarcoma UK.

This will be followed in October by the practice planting 100 packets of wild seeds in the Parkhill grounds to encourage insects and support sustainability.

In November, the Parkhill team will once again be showing their sporting prowess by cycling more than 100km for charity – including using an exercise bike which will be situated in the practice reception.

Ending the year, the team’s December campaign will be ‘sponsor a Christmas bauble for your pet’, with clients able to see their beloved pets honoured with a bauble proudly displayed on the Parkhill Christmas tree.

Parkhill clinical director Gordon Dunlop, who has been with the practice for an incredible 35 years, said: “Parkhill has spent the last century treating and looking after pets and their owners within the community, so this landmark anniversary is a huge milestone for us.

“We wanted to take this time to give even more back to the community, through everything from sponsored runs and bike rides to donating to local charities.

“Thank you to everyone (on two or four legs) who we have had the pleasure to meet so far and we can’t wait to continue our cherished relationships with the community for the next 100 years!”

For more information about Parkhill’s acts of kindness, visit its Facebook page.