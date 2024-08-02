Paris Olympics 2024: Harrogate diver Jack Laugher wins bronze in men's synchronised 3m springboard
The Harrogate-born star, 29, who is competing at his fourth Games, finished third in the men's synchronised 3m springboard at the Aquatics Centre.
Laugher and Harding’s total score of 438.15 from their six dives was enough to claim the bronze medal.
It is Great Britain’s fourth diving medal of the Paris Games, making it the most successful Olympics ever in diving for Team GB.
Jack follows in the footsteps of his girlfriend, Lois Toulson, who won bronze in the women’s synchronised 10m platform diving on Wednesday alongside her partner, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.
After making his Olympic debut as a 17-year-old at London 2012, Jack won a stunning 3m synchro gold medal alongside Chris Mears at Rio 2016.
The former Ripon Grammar School student also won silver and bronze medals in the individual springboard event at the Rio and Tokyo Games respectively, and still has that event to come in the French capital.
Jack, who is also a seven-time Commonwealth and five-time European champion, will next compete in the 3m springboard preliminary on Tuesday, August 6.
Anthony is celebrating winning a medal on his Olympic debut.
