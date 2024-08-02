Paris Olympics 2024: Harrogate diver Jack Laugher wins bronze in men's synchronised 3m springboard

By Dominic Brown
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 11:54 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 11:58 BST
Jack Laugher has added another Olympic medal to his collection, winning bronze alongside diving partner Anthony Harding in Paris this morning (Friday).

The Harrogate-born star, 29, who is competing at his fourth Games, finished third in the men's synchronised 3m springboard at the Aquatics Centre.

Laugher and Harding’s total score of 438.15 from their six dives was enough to claim the bronze medal.

China won the gold medal, with Mexico taking silver.

Bronze medallists Jack Laugher, left, and Anthony Harding of Team Great Britain pose following the diving medal ceremony after the men's synchronised 3m springboard final on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Aquatics Centre. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty ImagesBronze medallists Jack Laugher, left, and Anthony Harding of Team Great Britain pose following the diving medal ceremony after the men's synchronised 3m springboard final on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Aquatics Centre. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Bronze medallists Jack Laugher, left, and Anthony Harding of Team Great Britain pose following the diving medal ceremony after the men's synchronised 3m springboard final on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Aquatics Centre. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

It is Great Britain’s fourth diving medal of the Paris Games, making it the most successful Olympics ever in diving for Team GB.

Jack follows in the footsteps of his girlfriend, Lois Toulson, who won bronze in the women’s synchronised 10m platform diving on Wednesday alongside her partner, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

After making his Olympic debut as a 17-year-old at London 2012, Jack won a stunning 3m synchro gold medal alongside Chris Mears at Rio 2016.

The former Ripon Grammar School student also won silver and bronze medals in the individual springboard event at the Rio and Tokyo Games respectively, and still has that event to come in the French capital.

Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher of Team Great Britain compete in the men's synchronised 3m springboard final on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Aquatics Centre. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty ImagesAnthony Harding and Jack Laugher of Team Great Britain compete in the men's synchronised 3m springboard final on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Aquatics Centre. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher of Team Great Britain compete in the men's synchronised 3m springboard final on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Aquatics Centre. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Jack, who is also a seven-time Commonwealth and five-time European champion, will next compete in the 3m springboard preliminary on Tuesday, August 6.

Anthony is celebrating winning a medal on his Olympic debut.

