Parents win Harrogate MP's backing over town's much-needed new secondary school for autism

Harrogate’s MP is demanding action in support of anxious parents alarmed at delays to the opening of Bilton Specialist School.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, says he will press for progress on the long-delayed opening of Bilton Specialist School in an upcoming meeting with the Minister for Early Education, Stephen Morgan.

The new secondary school for children with autism was due to open in September 2024 but has since been delayed with no clear timeline in place.

Parents argue the school is essential to supporting their children as there are no other schools like it in Harrogate.

Harrogate's Woodfield Community Primary School, which closed in 2022, was set to be transformed into Bilton Specialist School as part of a £3.5m redevelopment. (Picture contributed)

In addition, travelling to Leeds, Thirsk or York where there is specialist provision would, in itself, make matters worse for the daily lives of affected youngsters.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, Harrogate MP Tom Gordon raised the issue directly with the Minister before Parliament rose for summer recess and pushed for a meeting to get answers, which is now confirmed for later this month.

Mr Gordon said: “The ongoing delay in opening Bilton Specialist School is causing real stress and disruption for children and families.

"Repeated setbacks and a lack of clear information have left parents frustrated, and this simply isn’t acceptable.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, says he will press for progress on the long-delayed opening of Bilton Specialist School. (Picture contributed)

“I have spoken to countless families whose children are stuck in unsuitable provision or forced to travel long distances each day just to get the support they need, which shows how urgently this school is required.

“My upcoming meeting with the Department for Education must deliver clarity.

"Families deserve certainty and action, not further delays, and I will keep up the pressure until they get it.”

The MP shares the feeling of many parents that, currently, demand for specialist places in North Yorkshire far outstrips current provision.

He regularly hears from constituents whose children are placed in unsuitable provision or forced to travel hours each day to access the right support.

Many families had been relying on the Bilton school opening, and the repeated delays and lack of clarity are causing real frustration and distress.

North Yorkshire council officers say they will not know when the school, on the site of the former Woodfield Community Primary School in Bilton, will welcome its first pupils until an academy trust is found to run it.

The council has been advised that the delay is due to the Government not yet appointing an academy trust to run the school.

They say that until this is resolved, the council cannot confirm an opening date.

Mr Gordon said he was determined to use his upcoming meeting with the Minister to secure clear answers and move the process forward so the school can finally open for the children and families who urgently need it

Woodfield Community Primary School closed in 2022 after years of falling pupil numbers and an “inadequate” rating by Ofsted.

Councillors agreed a £3.5m redevelopment to turn the site into a special school the following year.

Under the plans, which would cater for 80 autistic pupils aged between 11 and 19, the existing building will be remodelled and refurbished to create modern classrooms.

The plans include state-of-the-art classrooms, a sensory room and outdoor learning spaces, will cater for 80 autistic pupils aged between 11 and 19.

Education leaders had originally been hopeful the first pupils could start this month.