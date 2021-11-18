Parades see a huge turnout

Picture Adrian Towse

In Wetherby, Major (Retired) Tom Smith MBE, chairman of the town’s Branch of the Royal British Legion, said massive crowds turned out.

“The Parade went brilliantly with a massive turn out, with everything going very smoothly,” said Tom.

The Parade consisted of Wetherby Air Cadets who carried the Union, clergy, Deputy Lord Lieutenant, town councillors, veterans, emergency services, Prison Service, schools and various Wetherby organisations. They were led by Wetherby Silver Band.

Wetherby Remembrance. Picture by Adrian Towse

Coming back, following the Covid pandemic restrictions which saw only a handful of people pay respects, the Wetherby parade featured a very special moment.

Tom explained: “We were proud that in the Royal British Legion 100 year centenary that we got our member, 95-year-old Eddie Leach, a World War Two veteran, to lay the wreath.

“It was very moving indeed.”

After the Wreath laying the Parade marched on to St James church for a Remembrance Church Service. A small service was also held on the town hall steps on Armistice Day.

Wetherby Remembrance. Picture by Adrian Towse

In Tadcaster there was a high turn out for Remembrance Sunday from the young through to the old who gathered at the cenotaph to show their respect. Nigel Adams laid a wreath as did all the organisations.

Tadcaster trader Melvin Pratt said: “St Mary’s church had limited numbers for Covid reasons but that did not stop people turning out on what was a lovely sunny autumn morning. It was another great turnout.”