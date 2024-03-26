Papa Johns to close Harrogate store as part of shake-up by the world's third biggest pizza delivery brand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pizza chain Papa Johns revealed today it is to shut 43 restaurants across the UK – including its takeway store at Stonefall Avenue in Harrogate.

Boasting more than 5,500 restaurants in more than 45 countries, Papa Johns pizza plans to shut nearly a tenth of the 450 sites it owns in the UK.

Papa Johns UK managing director Chris Phylactou said: "Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process.

"Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available."

It is not yet known when the Starbeck shop will close its doors for the last time.

But a spokesperson for Papa Johns International has said will close the restaurants by mid-May following a consultation process.

Other branches closing in Yorkshire include Barnsley, Doncaster, Meanwood in Leeds and Rotherham.

The group had previously said it planned “strategic closures” in order to free up money for investment and improving profitability at its remaining UK sites.

The full list of Papa Johns facing closure

Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Bebington, Merseyside

Bexhill, East Sussex

Billericay, Essex

Bromley, Greater London

Coulsdon, Greater London

Cricklewood, Greater London

Darlington, County Durham

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Durham, County Durham

East Dulwich, Greater London

East Grinstead, West Sussex

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Hailsham, East Sussex

Harringay, Greater London

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Hendon, Greater London

Horsham, West Sussex

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire

Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside

Middlesbrough

Mottingham, Greater London

Northwood Hills, Greater London

Peacehaven, East Sussex

Peckham, Greater London

Penge, Greater London

Putney, Greater London

Redhill, Surrey

Rochdale, Greater Manchester

Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Ruislip, Greater London

Runcorn, Cheshire

Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire

Sittingbourne, Kent

Southport, Merseyside

St Helens, Merseyside

Stoke Newington, Greater London

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Upminster, Greater London

Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire

Whitton, Greater London