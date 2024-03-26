Papa Johns to close Harrogate store as part of shake-up by the world's third biggest pizza delivery brand
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pizza chain Papa Johns revealed today it is to shut 43 restaurants across the UK – including its takeway store at Stonefall Avenue in Harrogate.
Boasting more than 5,500 restaurants in more than 45 countries, Papa Johns pizza plans to shut nearly a tenth of the 450 sites it owns in the UK.
Founded in 1984 in Jeffersonville in the USA in a broom closet, the global brand now includes 5,500 restaurants in more than 45 countries.
Papa Johns UK managing director Chris Phylactou said: "Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process.
"Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available."
It is not yet known when the Starbeck shop will close its doors for the last time.
But a spokesperson for Papa Johns International has said will close the restaurants by mid-May following a consultation process.
Other branches closing in Yorkshire include Barnsley, Doncaster, Meanwood in Leeds and Rotherham.
The group had previously said it planned “strategic closures” in order to free up money for investment and improving profitability at its remaining UK sites.
The full list of Papa Johns facing closure
Barnsley, South Yorkshire
Bebington, Merseyside
Bexhill, East Sussex
Billericay, Essex
Bromley, Greater London
Coulsdon, Greater London
Cricklewood, Greater London
Darlington, County Durham
Doncaster, South Yorkshire
Durham, County Durham
East Dulwich, Greater London
East Grinstead, West Sussex
Eastbourne, East Sussex
Hailsham, East Sussex
Harringay, Greater London
Harrogate, North Yorkshire
Hendon, Greater London
Horsham, West Sussex
Lancaster, Lancashire
Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire
Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside
Middlesbrough
Mottingham, Greater London
Northwood Hills, Greater London
Peacehaven, East Sussex
Peckham, Greater London
Penge, Greater London
Putney, Greater London
Redhill, Surrey
Rochdale, Greater Manchester
Rotherham, South Yorkshire
Ruislip, Greater London
Runcorn, Cheshire
Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire
Sittingbourne, Kent
Southport, Merseyside
St Helens, Merseyside
Stoke Newington, Greater London
Tunbridge Wells, Kent
Upminster, Greater London
Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire
Whitton, Greater London
Wimbledon, Greater London