Owners of 700-year-old historic attraction near Harrogate drop sale price by millions

Harrogate-based estate agents are reporting that the asking price for the sale of beautiful Ripley Castle has been reduced substantially.

Carter Jonas, which is based on Albert Street in Harrogate, say market conditions mean dropping the overall price for the family home and visitor attraction by half is the right approach.

Owned privately by the Ingilby family for more than 700 years, Ripley Castle was put up for sale by Sir Thomas and Lady Ingilby in June 2024 for the first time in its history at an original price of £21million.

A statement at the time said that the owners had decided to put the entire country estate on the market because of their retirement and consideration for their adult children, though, it added, “the family will continue to live nearby and “focus on their other interests”.

In January of this year, it was announced that the estate, which is well used by the community, might be sold in separate lots, from the castle, to the village cricket ground and the village car park.

Now comes the news that the overall price for the entire estate has been dropped from £21 million to £13.5 million.

Mark Granger of Carter Jonas, which is handling the sale, said: “We think that in the current market that £7.5million is appropriate.”

A 14th Century Grade l listed building, depicting three different styles of architecture, Ripley Castle was constructed over a period of 500 years.

But there is a lot more to the historic property, including the Castle Apartment, East Wing, Estate Offices, Coffee shop, Gift shop, Tea room, Gatehouse, Ornamental gardens and parkland, lakes and deer park.

The estate agents say they have received interest in both the castle and the other lots.

Mark Granger of Carter Jonas, said: “The manageable estate is perfectly situated and features extensive parkland and lakes, forming an integral part of the village of Ripley.

“With 445 acres of land, it offers tremendous opportunities for buyers interested in commercial, agricultural, sporting, or conservation ventures.

“There are countless possibilities to transform it further into a remarkable family home and business.”