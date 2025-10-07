'Overwhelmed by grief' a brave Harrogate widow decided to take action to help others

A Harrogate woman has talked about setting up the town's first 'grief group' after being widowed earlier in the year.

Launching this week, Harrogate District Grief and Beyond will operate twice a week.

For the community by the community, it is peer-led and open to all over the age of 18 who have suffered loss and grief from bereavement.

Its founder Harrogate woman Ann Lambert, 58, said she felt “proud” she had managed to turn her own sadness into something that would bring comfort and hope.

"I feel quite proud that I’ve taken this step as a difficult time in my life.

"I’ve always been a positive, proactive person but have found the journey of grief and bereavement overwhelming since I became a widow in March of this year.

"I found no support on an evening.

"Becoming a widow is the worst time for many like me.

"There’s long evenings and you’re alone once that door closes.

"You feel vulnerable.

“I decided to do something about how I felt.

"I decided that out of sadness can come positivity."

Ann said that the new group Harrogate District Grief and Beyond will fill an important gap in support for the bereaved.

Her own situation made her aware that daytime groups are sparse, which rules out most who are working because of the times.

“There had previously been nowhere to go and actually speak to a real person who truly understood loss because they were suffering loss, too, rather than trying to help by reading from a text book.

“We needed somewhere accessible and private, a private room where literally people can just walk in and feel they can breath.

"I know how it feels when you feel stifled, holding feelings in because you don’t want to burden family or friends."

Harrogate District Grief and Beyond does not involve membership or cost.

There is no registration, just a welcoming place to drop in twice a week.

The group operates Mondays 6.30pm to 8pm at Oatlands Community Centre, Mount Street and Wednesdays 6.30pm to 8pm at Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub, 16 High Street, Starbeck.