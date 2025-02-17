'Outstanding university offers' for students at Harrogate school inspires younger pupils

A Harrogate school is celebrating a series of “outstanding university offers” for its students this year.

Rhiannon Wilkinson, Head of Ashville College, said the independent school was proud to announce an “exceptional year” of successful applications for its current Upper Sixth pupils, who have secured a broad range of university offers from prestigious institutions spanning the UK, USA, and beyond.

"Ashville College’s Sixth Form provides a unique pre-university experience, enabling pupils to build future-ready skills for a rapidly-changing world,” she said.

“These latest achievements highlight the advantages of the ‘new’ Ashville where co-education within a supportive environment, in a growing and flourishing school, maximises opportunities for all.”

Students from Harrogate school Ashville College have achieved an “exceptional year” of successful applications to university. (Picture contributed)

From Oxford and Cambridge to Northeastern University in the United States, to The Royal Northern College of Music, this year’s offers for students at Ashville College are diverse in terms of institutions and disciplines.

Pupils have secured offers to study everything from Architecture, Medicine, Law and Computer Science to Sport Sciences, Languages, Physics and Filmmaking.

And Ashville College is celebrating two pupils who have secured places at Oxford and Cambridge respectively.

Mrs Wilkinson said the diversity of choices reflected the school’s ability to nurture confidence and ambition in every individual - with Head Girl Tara Lane receiving offers for Biology, including from the University of Durham, and William Johnson gaining a coveted place at The Royal Northern College of Music to study Vocal Studies and Opera.

Ed Hall has received an offer to study History at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge and another pupil has been awarded an Organ Scholarship to study Music at Pembroke College, Oxford.

Other offers have been received from renowned institutions such as the University of Edinburgh, University College London, the University of Warwick, and the University of York, covering a broad spectrum of disciplines.

Additionally, British and American pupils have seen their transatlantic talents rewarded by offers from top American institutions with RJ Boucher receiving offers from both Pennsylvania State University and Northeastern University in Boston. Massachusetts, which boasts a highly competitive 6% acceptance rate, with other pupils gaining places at leading universities in Canada and the Shanghai campus of New York University.

Ashville supported Devan Martin, from the USA, in achieving a SATs high score within the top 1% globally - leading to an offer to study Physics at Durham.

Sporting excellence has also been recognised, with a Tennis scholarship at Menlo College, Southern California, awarded to George Burgin while swimmer, Jacob Brown, has been offered a place at the prestigious Loughborough University.

Gabriella Salvin has been offered a place for Musical Theatre at Leeds Conservatoire and Eliza Tognetti-Shaw has earned a place at Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA).

Two pupils are working towards degree apprenticeships with Amazon and Ernst & Young.

Ashville College’s Head, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “This year’s outstanding university offers reinforce our belief that learning within the Ashville community maximises opportunities for every individual.

“Our pupils’ successes are a reflection of their dedication to their studies and future-ready skills, as well as the exceptional support from our teachers in a nurturing environment, empowering every pupil to excel academically, explore their passions, and discover new strengths.

“The success of this year’s university applicants serves as an inspiration to younger pupils, demonstrating that excellence is built over years of commitment and opportunity.

