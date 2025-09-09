Organisers say superstar DJs festival will definitely return to Harrogate's Stray in 2026

The organisers of legendary house music brand Love to be…have hailed the weekend's star-studded festival on the Stray with 6,000 revellers as "the biggest party Harrogate has ever seen".

Last Saturday’s sold-out event saw 6,000 revellers descend on the town's beautiful park land for 11 hours of non-stop house music, leading to a pledge that the event will return to Harrogate for its third year in 2026.

The much-loved Stray was transformed into a festival site complete with three stages and saw performances from some of the most iconic names in house music, including Armand Van Helden, Shapeshifters, Ultra Nate and Marshall Jefferson.

Love to be….co-founder, Marc Dennis, said: “It was amazing to see generations coming together to create a day that exceeded all of our expectations.

Harrogate's much-loved Stray was transformed into Love to Be...Festival last weekend with performances from superstar DJs including Armand Van Helden. (Picture contributed)

"From start to finish, every DJ across every stage delivered an unforgettable masterclass, while our loyal festival family brought energy and atmosphere in abundance. “We set out to go bigger than last year, and all the months of hard work paid off when we saw thousands of people having the time of their lives.

"This was without doubt one of the greatest parties the Love to be… brand has ever hosted in our 30-year history.

"We’re already excited for what next year will bring.”

Following a sell-out debut in 2024 festival organisers increased the capacity of the event this year from 4,000 to 6,000 making it the brand’s biggest event to date and giving even more dance music lovers the chance to experience a day packed with euphoric music, great food, immersive entertainment and unforgettable energy.

Party goers also enjoyed a fantastic food village, fairground rides, dancers in show-stopping costumes, stilt walkers, fire breathers and epic audio-visual production.

A VIP and Ultra VIP offer added some finesse for the more discerning clubbers, with luxury facilities, pamper stations and a premium club-style service, topping the day off in true style.

Organisers have now confirmed that the Love to be…Festival will return to The Stray on September 6, 2026.

For more information and to sign up for pre-sale tickets for next year’s event, visit www.lovetobeevents.co.uk/festival