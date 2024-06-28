Organisers reveal prestigious sponsors as amazing Spiegeltent returns to Harrogate with a feast of entertainment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate International Festivals has revealed that Ogden of Harrogate, one of the country’s best known family jewellers, is sponsoring this year’s fantastic Spiegeltent on its much-anticipated return.

Located at Crescent Gardens and running from now until Sunday, July 7, with its bohemian mirrored walls, wooden floors, stained glass, red velvet booths and lamped lighting, the cabaret-style Spiegeltent is the perfect backdrop for this year’s hugely entertaining programme of cabaret, jazz, folk, soul, burlesque, dance and much more.

After a two-year break, the wonderful venue is back with a stellar line-up featuring Festival favourites The Gypsy Queens and the feather-ruffling House of Burlesque, along with British jazz singer Jo Harrop and Bradford-based Punjabi Roots, among many other highlights.

Organisers, Harrogate International Festivals, say they are excited by the support of one of the town’s most prestigious and respected independent businesses.

Sponsoring the fantastic Spiegeltent - Harrogate jewellery business owners Robert and Ben Ogden, with Sharon Canavar, HIF’s chief executive. (Picture contributed)

Sharon Canavar, HIF’s chief executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Ogden of Harrogate has once again chosen to sponsor the Spiegeltent.

“As an arts charity, we rely on funding and support from fantastic businesses like Ogden’s, and without their support we wouldn’t be able to bring the Spiegeltent and so many wonderful, world-class performers to Harrogate.”

Ogden, which sponsored the Spiegeltent in 2022 and the inaugural Royal Hall Residency five years ago, is known for its stunning collection of fine jewellery and distinguished clients.

The current owners of the famous jewellery business, Robert and Ben Ogden, are direct descendants of founder James Ogden, who in 1893 opened Ogden’s Little Diamond Shop.

Within a few years it moved into its present location on James Street in Harrogate, attracting a global clientele that included Winston Churchill, the Roosevelts and King George VI, to name few.

The Ogdens boast a long affiliation with the Festivals and commitment to the arts.

Ben Ogden said: “The Spiegeltant is a stunning venue that brings real sparkle to people’s lives and as such it feels like the perfect fit for us.

