Organisers reveal numbers for next year's Great Yorkshire Show will be limited to 35,000 per day

It has been revealed that visitor numbers at the 2026 Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate are to be capped to 35,000 per day as tickets go on sale for next year’s event.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement comes are tickets for the 167th show running from Tuesday, July 14 to Friday, July 17 were made available to purchase in advance only from today.

The Great Yorkshire Show has sold out a week before the event every year since tickets went to advance sales only in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning for the 2026 event is already well under way, with the show set to showcase the country’s best livestock, latest agricultural machinery, first-class entertainment and food, as it displays and celebrates farming, food and countryside to thousands of visitors.

Planning for the 2026 Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate s already well under way, with the event set to showcase the country’s best livestock and more. (Picture contributed)

Rachel Coates, Show Director and farmer from Shipley, said: “I really enjoyed my first Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate as Show Director and the 2026 show is going to be another fantastic four days.

"There is no better place to be to celebrate the fantastic British food that farmers produce.

“There will be something for everyone to enjoy, whatever your connection is with the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society are hard at work putting together another fabulous show to celebrate the best of farming, food and the countryside.”

Ticket prices for 2026 are: Adults £36.50, children £13 and families £89.

Hospitality packages will be on sale from Thursday, November 13.

Membership: Single £95 and Joint £155

For membership, go to https://yas.co.uk/members/