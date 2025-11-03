Organisers reveal numbers for next year's Great Yorkshire Show will be limited to 35,000 per day
The announcement comes are tickets for the 167th show running from Tuesday, July 14 to Friday, July 17 were made available to purchase in advance only from today.
The Great Yorkshire Show has sold out a week before the event every year since tickets went to advance sales only in 2021.
Planning for the 2026 event is already well under way, with the show set to showcase the country’s best livestock, latest agricultural machinery, first-class entertainment and food, as it displays and celebrates farming, food and countryside to thousands of visitors.
Rachel Coates, Show Director and farmer from Shipley, said: “I really enjoyed my first Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate as Show Director and the 2026 show is going to be another fantastic four days.
"There is no better place to be to celebrate the fantastic British food that farmers produce.
“There will be something for everyone to enjoy, whatever your connection is with the countryside.
“The team at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society are hard at work putting together another fabulous show to celebrate the best of farming, food and the countryside.”
Ticket prices for 2026 are: Adults £36.50, children £13 and families £89.
Hospitality packages will be on sale from Thursday, November 13.
Buy tickets: https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/
Membership: Single £95 and Joint £155
For membership, go to https://yas.co.uk/members/