Organisers 'overwhelmed' by level of interest in Harrogate's biggest night of the year for hospitality industry

With entries flooding in – more than 200 online nominations have been made in less than a month – organisers are starting to look forward to the awards night at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Monday, June 3.

Simon J Cotton, Managing Director of Harrogate-based HRH Group, said: “Organisers have been delighted with the first four weeks since the launch of this year’s awards.

"The appetite for the 2024 Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards is clearly as strong as ever.

An important, popular and fun event - Flashback to guests outside the Royal Hall last year at the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards. (Picture Tim Hardy)

"I've been overwhelmed by the number of people pre-booking tickets for this year already, too.

"The night is always a complete sell-out and I think the regular attendees have gotten wise to this and are booking well in advance in the hope they may be shortlisted once again; that or they just want to make sure they're there for the big night either way.”

With the aim of promoting the town’s crucial hospitality sector by celebrating those individuals who show the highest levels of commitment and strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf, the black tie dinner and party is not only a significant event for the Harrogate economy, it’s a lot of fun, too.

The awards night is limited to 350 people capacity at the Royal Hall and, such its popularity, each year organisers have to turn people away.

"This year we have already sold over 50% of the tickets and it's still only February,” said Simon Cotton.

"We are expecting another record time sell out once we get to announcing the actual shortlist".

The judging process takes place during the first week of April straight after the nomination process closes and organisers have stressed that it is not a popularity contest where the person with the most votes wins; it’s all about the quality and detail of each entry.

To complete the nomination form, visit: https://www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk/