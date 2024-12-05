Organisers of the 'best wine fair in Harrogate' thank guests for ‘braving the elements’

An independent Harrogate business has thanked for “braving the elements” at its annual Christmas Wine Fair.

Regarded as the best wine fair in Harrogate, and offering 70 different fabulous wines and spirits, Ake & Humphris Wine Merchants say they were delighted by the huge turnout at all three sessions at Hotel du Vin in Harrogate – despite the torrential rain.

Tara Stagman, a director at the business which has shops on Leeds Road in Harrogate and Hastings Court in Collingham, said: "A massive thank you, to everyone who braved the elements to make our Christmas wine fair so fun and enjoyable.

"The wonderful Hotel du Vin did a great job of hosting us.

"We hope you all had an amazing time getting to try and enjoy a room full of great wines and spirits.

"We love putting on these kinds of events, but know it wouldn't be possible without all your amazing continued support of Ake & Humphris.

"Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

Several local and Yorkshire tipples were included in the programme such as Harrogate's first single malt, courtesy of Whittaker's distillery.

The team at is already looking forward to an exciting 2025.

Work is ongoing on a new pop-up, Ake & Humphris shop on Oxford Street in Harrogate.

The independent wine merchant is in the process of taking over premises previously occupied by Shuropody shoe shop after the success of its pop-up wine bar events in Harrogate and Collingham last summer.

A seasoned wholesaler of wine, supplying more than 50 local businesses, the aim is to offer a fabulous range of wines, beers and spirits – with a particular focus on whisky – in a relaxed setting staffed by knowledgeable wine enthusiasts.

Great event - Among the guests at the sold-out Harrogate Christmas Wine Fair was legendary, Leeds, Liverpool and Scotland footballer Gary McAllister. (Picture contributed)

The development does not affect Ake & Humphris’s current shops and the prestigious new arrival will give a boost to an important street in Harrogate which is also home to the likes of Baltzersen's cafe, Jespers and Harrogate Theatre.

Ake & Humphris prides itself on event services, wedding planning, wine entertainment and education and bespoke wine needs.

For more information, visit: https://www.akeandhumphris.co.uk/