Organisers of legendary Thought Bubble comic con hail Harrogate as the 'quintessential British town'

One of the driving forces behind Britain’s best-loved comic cons has praised host town Harrogate as a place which international guests “absolutely love”.

Since Thought Bubble Comic Convention swapped Leeds for Harrogate in 2019, it has gone from strength to strength.

A week long celebration of comics, illustration and more spread across the whole of Yorkshire, it’s just seven days until the whole shebang culminates in a huge two day comic convention at Harrogate Convention Centre.

But Amy Bellwood, one of the directors of this legendary comic con, said the magic of Harrogate was built more than on just its excellent convention facilities.

"Our international guest artists absolutely love coming to Harrogate,” she said.

"It’s exactly how they imagine a quintessentially British town would be.”

"It’s great that don’t have to run between buildings to catch up with comic pals.

"Everyone can get together under one roof.

"Thought Bubble is a very a relaxed and friendly occasion.

"Harrogate is such a nice town with great bars and restaurants. It’s very cosy.

"You can have a nice weekend outwith the convention.”

Running at Harrogate Convention Centre on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17, this year’s programme of 500 exhibitors has too many highlights to list.

Ones to look out for include:

An exhibition of original works by the late, great comic artist Steve Dillon with over 50 pieces curated by his family including early work from 1978 when Steve was just 16-years-old and covering legendary titles such as 2000 AD, Judge Dredd, Dr Who, Hellblazer and more.

DSTLRY Presents: The Art of The Cover in which trailblazing international comic artists Emma Rios, Jock, Sweeney Boo, Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay and Dani.

Renowned comic writer Tini Howard and writer/artist Sweeney Boo will appear in conversation with comics journalist Alex Fitch.

Chip Zdarsky will take the audience and host Kofi Smiles on a crash-course through an off-the-wall career encompassing cult titles like Howard The Duck.

Launched initially in the basement of Leeds Town Hall nearly 20 years ago, Thought Bubble has become of the great success stories of UK comics, outgrowing every venue it’s ever had – until it found Harrogate.

Not only does it boast a huge array of big names from comic books but its ethos of representing that world in the all its many iterations shines through.

"Thought Bubble is simply for people that make comics and people that read comics,” said Amy Bellwood, “but comics are for everybody; they share everyone’s stories.

"The great thing about comic books is all you need is a pen and pencil and you can create any world that you want.”

With tickets nearly sold out for the Saturday, Thought Bubble organisers are advising checking out the great line-up for the Sunday.

It’s worth noting that under 12s and over 65s go free – and you can just turn up on the door.

More information at: https://www.a.com

To celebrate the event’s arrival in town, Mercer Art Gallery is to hold two associated exhibitions:

Adrift on a Painted Sea – A beautiful and profound graphic novel that explores family, loss, and art through author Tim Bird's relationship with his mother.

Secrets of the Majestic – A showcase of comic artwork inspired by the famous gents’ washroom at Harrogate’s Majestic Hotel.

More information at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/leisure-tourism-and-culture/museums-and-galleries/museums-harrogate-area/mercer-art-gallery/exhibitions-mercer-art-gallery