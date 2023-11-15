Organisers of Great Holiday Home Show in Harrogate raises over £71,000 for Yorkshire Children’s Charity
Guests from across the holiday home and leisure sector donned their glad rags at the culmination of The Great Holiday Home Show for an evening of glitz and glamour at a James Bond themed ball held at the Pavilions of Harrogate.
Comedian Omid Djalili entertained over 400 guests who later danced the night away to Flat Cap Brass.
Guests dug deep in support of the Yorkshire Children’s Charity charity, raising an amazing £71,995 over the course of the evening.
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting families hard across the region and Linda, from the Yorkshire Children’s Charity, highlighted to guests just how much many parents and carers are sacrificing to make ends meet, while struggling to even afford the everyday essentials that so many of us take for granted.
Charlotte Farrington, CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “A huge thank you goes to everyone who donated, pledged, and took part in the silent auction on the evening.
"Your generosity will go a long, long way.
"We’re also incredibly grateful to the event sponsors who made such a wonderful evening happen.”
Richard Jones, Chairman of HERCMA, organisers of the charity dinner and the Great Holiday Home Show, added: “We were delighted to support this important regional charity in the terrific work they do to help disadvantaged children and we are grateful to our donors and sponsors for their support.”