News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Organisers of Great Holiday Home Show in Harrogate raises over £71,000 for Yorkshire Children’s Charity

An annual dinner held by the organisers of the Great Holiday Home Show in Harrogate has raised over £71,000 for the Yorkshire Children’s Charity.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 14:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Guests from across the holiday home and leisure sector donned their glad rags at the culmination of The Great Holiday Home Show for an evening of glitz and glamour at a James Bond themed ball held at the Pavilions of Harrogate.

Comedian Omid Djalili entertained over 400 guests who later danced the night away to Flat Cap Brass.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guests dug deep in support of the Yorkshire Children’s Charity charity, raising an amazing £71,995 over the course of the evening.

Most Popular
The Great Holiday Home Show in Harrogate has raised over £71,000 for the Yorkshire Children’s CharityThe Great Holiday Home Show in Harrogate has raised over £71,000 for the Yorkshire Children’s Charity
The Great Holiday Home Show in Harrogate has raised over £71,000 for the Yorkshire Children’s Charity

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting families hard across the region and Linda, from the Yorkshire Children’s Charity, highlighted to guests just how much many parents and carers are sacrificing to make ends meet, while struggling to even afford the everyday essentials that so many of us take for granted.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “A huge thank you goes to everyone who donated, pledged, and took part in the silent auction on the evening.

"Your generosity will go a long, long way.

"We’re also incredibly grateful to the event sponsors who made such a wonderful evening happen.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Jones, Chairman of HERCMA, organisers of the charity dinner and the Great Holiday Home Show, added: “We were delighted to support this important regional charity in the terrific work they do to help disadvantaged children and we are grateful to our donors and sponsors for their support.”

Related topics:OrganisersHarrogate