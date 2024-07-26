Organisers explain why Harrogate gig with The View's star singer has now been cancelled
Organisers have issued a statement saying the show with a member of Noughties hitmakers The View is unlikely now to ever happen.
"We’re sorry to let you that, due to circumstances beyond our control, the upcoming Rooster's Unplugged with Kyle Falconer gig has had to be cancelled and is unlikely to be rescheduled.
"We apologise for any disappointment and inconvenience this may cause, we’ve tried to provide you with as much notice as possible, as soon as it became evident to us that the gig would no longer be happening."
The gig at Rooster's Taproom on Saturday, September 7 would have seen the thirtysomething Kyle Falconer performing an acoustic set featuring a mix of songs from his career to date, including chart singles Same Jeans, Wasted Little DJs and Superstar Tradesman.
The support acts were to have included Liverpool-based musician Paul 'Silky' White and Leeds-based musician Micky P Kerr.
Organisers say a refund for the ticket(s) purchased will be processed today but ticket holders are asked to please allow up to five working days for this to show in their accounts.
Formed in Dundee in 2005, four-piece indie rock band The View were in the top five two years later at a time when the charts were dominated by the Arctic Monkeys, Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight and The Libertines.
More information at: https://www.roosters.co.uk/