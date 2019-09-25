Organisers confirm when Harrogate's Fan Zone will reopen for UCI cycling championships

After yesterday's torrential weather conditions forced Harrogate's Fan Zone for the UCI cycling championships to close on The Stray, organisers have confirmed that it's now business, with the announcement that the zone will reopen at 10am this morning.

Yorkshire 2019 tweeted: "Our Harrogate Fan Zone will be open as usual today from 10am. Come and watch the racing on the big screen and catch the Men Elite Time Trial medal ceremony later this afternoon."

Explaining the reason for the Fan Zone closure yesterday, a spokesperson for Yorkshire 2019 Travel said at the time: "It is largely pre-emptive. There is now standing water and we have to prioritise both the safety of spectators and the condition of the ground."