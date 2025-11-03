Orchestra that can trace its roots back to 1931 is return to Harrogate's Royal Hall

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra will return to the Royal Hall to open its 2025-6 season in style with works from three of classical music’s most popular composers.

Taking place on Saturday, November 15 at 7.30pm, they don’t come any better than Ludwig van Beethoven and it will be his Leonore No.3 Overture which the orchestra, which can trace its roots back to 1931, will open with.

Beethoven wrote no less than four overtures for this particular opera, the first three all named Leonore after the heroine, and the fourth Fidelio, the name she takes when disguised as a man and the name by which Beethoven’s only opera is most commonly known.

Soloist for the evening will be the leading cellist Tim Lowe.

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra will return to the Royal Hall to open its 2025-6 season in style later this month. (Picture contributed)

As well as being cello professor at London’s Guildhall School of Music, Tim is in great demand as a soloist and recording artist and is guest principal at a number of top UK orchestras.

Tim’s choice for the evening is Antonín Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor.

One of the greats of the repertoire, this work captures the full range of the cello’s sound, from the beautifully lyrical opening to the fiery finale.

The evening will be completed by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s magnificent Fourth Symphony.

This work is generally felt to represent the maturing of the composer’s technique, as he found his own style to balance his love of Western European classical music with Russian spirit and romanticism.

Advance tickets are available from: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/hso-winter-concert-2025/

Or pay on the door.