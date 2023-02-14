'Oral history' venture to record stories of those living and working in the Skell Valley

The valley runs along the 12-mile length of the Skell River, from Dallowgill, through busy rural villages and into the city of Ripon.

Skell Valley Heritage Officer, Karen Collins, said: “We are looking for people to share their stories of everyday life.

“Whether it’s about farming or working in the valley, growing up and childhood days, memories of past generations, local characters or some of the amazing wartime history too.

The River Skell at Fishergreen (Image supplied by Skell Valley Project)

“The area is set in a unique and baron landscape which descends from a wild and remote moorland.

"It takes a special kind of person to work in harmony with the area, while the lower lands stretch through farmland and open grasslands.

“The name ‘Skell’ is said to have come from the Vikings which translates as ‘resounding’.

“Oral history is exactly that – talking about the past!”

A historical image of people crossing the River Skell. Image supplied by the Skell Valley Project.

Volunteers for the project will visit homes to have an informal chat and will record stories about life in the Skell Valley in the twentieth century, that will become a part of an historical archive.

Ms Collins said: “We hope that by speaking to members of the community about their lives here, we’ll be able to make sure that the rich local history of the last century is documented and can be brought to life for future generations.”

SVP are looking for volunteers to help carry out oral history interviews to collect these new stories and will provide full training for anyone who is interested in taking part.

Ms Collins said: “If you have a passion for history and would like to help, then we’d love to hear from you.”

SVP is an innovative four-year scheme, co-led by the National Trust and Nidderdale AONB, to conserve, enhance and celebrate those who liver along the length of the River Skell.

Part of the aim of the £2.5 million project, made possible by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is to reconnect local communities with their unexplored heritage and history.