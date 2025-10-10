Opponents claim Harrogate water firm have 'got it wrong' on expansion plans

Harrogate Spring Water has hit back over opposition to its major expansion plans with the claim that they will deliver a “biodiversity net gain”.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a key decision by county councillors on the Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Planning Committee over its final plans just weeks away, the premium bottled firm’s parent company Danone has written to local MP Tom Gordon defending its expansion.

The company, which was a family-owned firm before being taken over in 2020 by multi-national drinks giant Danone, says the development on Harlow Hill will deliver a biodiversity net gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion would mean the loss of around 500 trees in Rotary Wood, an area of community woodland planted by Harrogate Rotary Club and schoolchildren 20 years ago and owned by North Yorkshire Council.

Expansion plans controversy - Con Arnold Warneken (Green) and Coun Mike Schofield (Independent) believe Harrogate Spring Water's biodiversity steps are not enough. (Picture Edward Lee)

Harrogate Spring Water says it will plant 2,500 new trees to make up for those lost in the expansion.

But opponents question whether the firm’s plans will really balance out environment concerns overall.

While Danone presents its plans as delivering environmental gain, the Council’s ecology report and Harrogate Spring Water’s own letter to Planning in July – both state that it aims to achieve ‘no net loss’ of biodiversity – which is merely balancing out, rather than adding value

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Gibbs, from Save Rotary Wood campaign, said: "I hope our council prioritise community and environment over profit, especially as the expansion can be located elsewhere and need not be in our well-loved woodland, a designated Asset of Community Value."

In Danone’s letter written by their Head of Public Affairs to MP Tom Gordon, they also claim to more than compensate for the lost Council-owned community woodland with the creation of a new two-acre ‘community woodland’.

But Harrogate Green Party argues that the reality is that this new woodland would belong to Danone, not the community, with public access and tree protections as yet unknown, as no draft Section 106 agreement will be available before the meeting.

Coun Arnold Warneken said: "I'm deeply concerned that Danone has written to our MP with what appears to be misleading information before a planning application is considered."