Opinion: Sunshine helps warm up hospitality in Harrogate

I love this time of year as there’s always so much going on and it’s a major time for the hospitality industry with many businesses reliant on a strong summer to see them through the winter months.

However, whilst we expect to be busy, the sunshine adds the icing on the cake when it comes to bringing people out into town to enjoy a bit of alfresco drinking and dining. Let’s be honest, who doesn’t enjoy soaking up the sun on a beautiful day, with a cold beer or a delicious glass of wine with friends or family?

The recent fantastic weather has therefore been very welcome for our industry and, whilst I get gardeners may disagree, I hope it continues, and we finally get a proper summer that we seem to have been craving for years. The feel good factor comes into effect when you’re walking around town and people are sitting outside bars, restaurants and cafes - I’ve long been a supporter of more relaxed licensing laws to use outside space more easily and both give the public what they want whilst helping out hospitality at the same time.

It seems however, I’ll be arguing that point until long after retirement as the appetite for this from local government always appears to be one of adding red tape rather than finding how we can cut it to make operating a business easier.

June however has been so good so far with the fantastic Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards three weeks ago at the Royal Hall, which once again saw the celebration of some amazing businesses and individuals across the town. And with Harrogate International Festivals stepping up their superb summer season of events, I was delighted to attend their chairman’s summer drinks evening at Rudding Park last week which became a double celebration with the announcement of Chairman Fiona Movley having just been honoured in the Kings Birthday Honours with a much deserved MBE.

We had no idea this was coming when only three weeks ago at the HHTA Awards, Fiona picked up the most prestigious award for the evening, the Harrogate Ambassador. This reflects how much Fiona has contributed to our local economy through her hard work and dedication so I am absolutely thrilled and delighted for her being rewarded with both of these awards which are so well deserved – congratulations once again Fiona.

I’d encourage people to have a look at the Harrogate International Festivals website and see the great line up of events they have and there’s lots of options to tie in a day or night out with a visit to one of the town’s many bars and restaurants.

And, with all this fabulous weather, it’ll feel like you’re on holiday whilst also supporting local businesses and organisations. Whatever you choose to get up to over the next month, I really do hope the sun keeps shining on us all so we can enjoy life to the full .

Stay safe and find a great spot for that glass of something chilled and watch the world go by in our beautiful town.