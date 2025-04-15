Opening date is revealed for new Harrogate fish and chip shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new fish and chip shop in Harrogate is to open this week in a road known for its ‘chippies’.

Yorkies Fish and Chips is expected to open tomorrow, Wednesday at 65 Knaresborough Road.

Formerly the home of Drake's Fish & Chips until it closed a year ago, the newcomer means there will be three chip shops in a single mile along Knaresborough Road.

Boasting a striped frontage of sky blue and white boasts and a sign saying “famous fish and chips", owners say they are is proud to offer “proper fish and chip made with passion, tradition, and just the right amount of salt and vinegar."

New Harrogate 'chippie' Yorkies Fish and Chips is expected to open on Wednesday, April 16 at 65 Knaresborough Road. (Picture contributed)

On its website, the new business says simply: "Serving up crispy, golden fish and perfectly fluffy chips with a proper Yorkshire welcome.

"Once you’ve had a taste, you’ll be hooked!”

Opening hours

Tuesday-Thursday: 11.30am-8.30pm.

Friday and Saturday: 11.30am-9.30pm.

Sunday: 11.30am-4pm.