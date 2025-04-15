Opening date is revealed for new Harrogate fish and chip shop
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yorkies Fish and Chips is expected to open tomorrow, Wednesday at 65 Knaresborough Road.
Formerly the home of Drake's Fish & Chips until it closed a year ago, the newcomer means there will be three chip shops in a single mile along Knaresborough Road.
Boasting a striped frontage of sky blue and white boasts and a sign saying “famous fish and chips", owners say they are is proud to offer “proper fish and chip made with passion, tradition, and just the right amount of salt and vinegar."
On its website, the new business says simply: "Serving up crispy, golden fish and perfectly fluffy chips with a proper Yorkshire welcome.
"Once you’ve had a taste, you’ll be hooked!”
Opening hours
Tuesday-Thursday: 11.30am-8.30pm.
Friday and Saturday: 11.30am-9.30pm.
Sunday: 11.30am-4pm.
More information: https://yorkiesfishandchips.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.