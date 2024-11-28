Opening date is announced for new Harrogate bar which promises great Guinness and 'great craic'

The launch date of a new pub in Harrogate town centre has been revealed.

Promising cosy fireplaces, live music, sports and Guinness, Katie O’Brien’s is a traditional Irish pub which already boasts branches across the north, including Newcastle, Durham, Leicester, Sheffield, Nottingham and Leeds.

In October came the news that the Irish style tavern was coming shortly to Harrogate and would be located in The Ginnel, off Parliament Street.

Now the pub chain has posted on Facebook that the new bar will be open in Harrogate next week: “We are delighted to announce we are opening our doors on Friday, December 6.

"We're going to be bringing you live music, live sport and plenty of Guinness!

"We’re so excited for you to join us for a pint of the black stuff. No booking needed!”

Originally modelled on the pubs of Temple Bar in Dublin, with its exposed brick walls, cosy atmosphere, and open stage, Katie O'Brien's – or Katie’s for short – aims to provide the perfect spot for a pint of Guinness and a good time.

Relaxed but full of life and great craic, it also promises live music, DJs and live sports.

In terms of live music, the new bar is pledging it will present solo acts, duos and bands, which will certainly boost Harrogate’s music scene.

Katie O’Brien’s is owned by Newcastle-based firm Innvest Group.

The new Harrogate bar is offering a free Guinness to everyone who signs up to its newsletter.

To take part, visit: https://katieobriensirishtaverns.com/harrogate