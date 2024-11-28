Opening date is announced for new Harrogate bar which promises great Guinness and 'great craic'

By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Nov 2024, 11:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The launch date of a new pub in Harrogate town centre has been revealed.

Promising cosy fireplaces, live music, sports and Guinness, Katie O’Brien’s is a traditional Irish pub which already boasts branches across the north, including Newcastle, Durham, Leicester, Sheffield, Nottingham and Leeds.

In October came the news that the Irish style tavern was coming shortly to Harrogate and would be located in The Ginnel, off Parliament Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the pub chain has posted on Facebook that the new bar will be open in Harrogate next week: “We are delighted to announce we are opening our doors on Friday, December 6.

Opening in Harrogate - Katie O’Brien’s is a traditional Irish pub which already boasts branches across the north, including Newcastle, Durham, Leicester, Sheffield, Nottingham and Leeds. (Picture contributed)Opening in Harrogate - Katie O’Brien’s is a traditional Irish pub which already boasts branches across the north, including Newcastle, Durham, Leicester, Sheffield, Nottingham and Leeds. (Picture contributed)
Opening in Harrogate - Katie O’Brien’s is a traditional Irish pub which already boasts branches across the north, including Newcastle, Durham, Leicester, Sheffield, Nottingham and Leeds. (Picture contributed)

"We're going to be bringing you live music, live sport and plenty of Guinness!

"We’re so excited for you to join us for a pint of the black stuff. No booking needed!”

Originally modelled on the pubs of Temple Bar in Dublin, with its exposed brick walls, cosy atmosphere, and open stage, Katie O'Brien's – or Katie’s for short – aims to provide the perfect spot for a pint of Guinness and a good time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Relaxed but full of life and great craic, it also promises live music, DJs and live sports.

In terms of live music, the new bar is pledging it will present solo acts, duos and bands, which will certainly boost Harrogate’s music scene.

Katie O’Brien’s is owned by Newcastle-based firm Innvest Group.

The new Harrogate bar is offering a free Guinness to everyone who signs up to its newsletter.

To take part, visit: https://katieobriensirishtaverns.com/harrogate

Related topics:GuinnessHarrogateNewcastleSheffieldLeedsLeicesterDurham
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice